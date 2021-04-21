Nana Agradaa: Owner of Thunder TV arrested for illegal transmission

The owner of satellite television channel Thunder TV, Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa has been arrested after the station was found to be operating illegally.
This follows a raid by a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the premises of the satellite television stations; Thunder TV and Ice1 TV for illegally transmitting without licenses, at Kasoa in the Central Region.
The arrest of the popular television fetish priestess was confirmed by the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in a Facebook post.
The self-styled priestess makes claims about an ability to double money in broadcasts on the TV channel.
The Minister said Nana Agradaa has admitted to "this illegality and is currently in custody assisting with further investigations".
She added that efforts are underway to remove such unregulated channels which promote content "which may affect public order, public morality and the rights and reputation of others".
Ms Owusu-Ekuful posted: "At about 2200hrs on 20/04/2021, a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, stormed the premises of two satellite television stations, namely, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV, who were illegally transmitting without licenses, at Kasoa in the Central Region.
"The team arrested the offenders among which included the owner of Thunder TV, Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa and seized two (2) equipment each used in the illegal transmission from both premises.
"Nana Agradaa advertises her “Sika Gari” on her TV station, which she claims is her personal god that multiplies money with some rituals she makes. She has hence admitted to this illegality and is currently in custody assisting with further investigations.
"The influx of unregulated television stations on air have led to promotion of certain content which may affect public order, public morality and the rights and reputation of others. As such, efforts are underway to rid the system of this canker and reduce overcrowding on Ghana’s air waves".