NCA to shut down 49 illegal TV stations (LIST)

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has embarked on an exercise to shut down 49 Television (TV) stations for operating without authorisation.
The NCA in a press release said the move forms part of a continuous monitoring exercise conducted on various Satellite Free-to-Air Television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring System (RSMS).
"The monitoring revealed that some channels were operating without valid Authorisations, contrary to Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act 775 of 2008, which states that, ‘Except as provided by this Act or any other law not inconsistent with this Act, a person shall not operate a broadcasting system or provide a broadcasting service without a frequency authorisation by the Authority’," the release said.
"As a result, forty-nine (49) channels have been identified to be operating without valid Authorisations from the Authority and is being shut down accordingly".
Caution
The release also cautioned all Licence holders to ensure that their authorisations are always up-to-date and in compliance with the stated terms and conditions.
"The NCA will continue monitoring to ensure that the use of spectrum is done in an efficient manner," the release said.
Already two stations; Thunder TV and Ice1 TV have been affected by the exercise.
The owner of Thunder TV, Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa was arrested after the station was found to be operating illegally.
This followed a raid by a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the premises of the satellite television stations; Thunder TV and Ice1 TV.
See the 49 TV stations below;
49 Illegal Operating TV Stations to Be Shut Down Final