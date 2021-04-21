Nana Prah Agyensaim, Joyce Aryee to co-chair Green Ghana fundraising Committee

The Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI and the Executive Director of the Salt and Light Ministry, Dr. Joyce Arye are to co-chair the fundraising committee for the Green Ghana Project.
This was made known by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, at the maiden meeting of the fundraising committee on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
The Minister in his remarks thanked the two personalities for accepting his request to undertake this very important national assignment and charged the co-chairpersons as well as the committee to raise sufficient funds to enable the execution of the project.
He further called on Ghanaians, foreigners resident in Ghana, corporate Ghana and especially faith-based organizations to support this noble and godly national exercise.
The Green Ghana Project, a novel and ambitious project which is in accord with the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to green Ghana, was launched in March 2021.
The project seeks to plant five million trees on June 11, 2021, the Green Ghana Day.
On the day, President Akufo-Addo will plant a commemorative tree together with the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin and the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.
Other prominent citizens such as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Yaa-Naa, Naa Abukari will be called upon to plant trees.
The Minister further stated “that on June 11, all persons in Ghana will be expected to plant a tree, take a photo of it, post it and nurture it to maturity”.
A chairperson of the committee, Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, speaking on behalf of the committee assured the commitment of the committee to support the patriotic venture saying “this is indeed a call to national duty and service”.