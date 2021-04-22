Ghana begins digital verification of COVID-19 test results

Ghana(GHS) has become the first country in the ECOWAS Sub region to deploy a system for digital verification of COVID-19 PCR test results.
The platform, based on the African Union Trusted Travel and ECOWAS BIOMARS standard, would help stop the circulation of fake test results.
A statement signed by the Health Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said the new verification tool, which took effect on Wednesday, April 21, will allow only travellers with certificates bearing Trusted Travel of BIOMARS codes to travel out of Ghana.
It said the platform covered all the authorised COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories in the country.
This, travellers arriving in the country must use a tool made available through the UNDP-supported Global Haven partnership (www.globalhaven.org) for Covid-19 PCR test results certificate verification.
It also advised all travellers to sign up for accounts on trustedtravel.panabios.org with the same e-mail address and mobile numbers they provided to the laboratories during testing.