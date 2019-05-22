Nakoa Jamson hails Otumfuo for upholding culture, tradition

The Spiritual Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, Nakoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, has commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, for abiding with and holding in high esteem the culture and values of the Asante Kingdom.
He said as a spiritual leader, “I understand the values and traditional ways of the Almighty Yahweh and it gives me great joy to see a king who exhibits such values”.
A statement by Nakoa Prophet Jamson, who is also the founder and leader of the Israel King of Jews Church, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Asantehene and his 69th birthday, said it was worth acknowledging the great works and achievements of Otumfuo, adding that he had taken the Asante Kingdom and the country at large to a global height.
Charity
“We all know about the Otumfuo’s Education Fund or the Otumfuo’s Charity Foundation which covers education, health, culture, water and sanitation.
Programmes such as the scholarship schemes and others are all there for people to see.
He has in different ways shown his leadership examples as a humanitarian person, peacemaker and mediator,” it said, adding that “he has indeed done a lot not only in the Asante Kingdom but across the country.”
It prayed for the Almighty God’s abundant grace and wisdom for him to continue with the good works.
The statement also asked for the Almighty God’s blessings for his elders and advisors and all those who help in his upkeep, saying that “it’s is a form of worship and I urge and encourage all those who serve him to serve wholeheartedly to inherit the blessings that come along with it”.
Others
“Again, I would like to say a special thank you to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah.
He is always present and never turns down any invitation from his Majesty, may the Almighty God bless and grant him wisdom and strength to continue to serve the Asante Kingdom and the nation”.
The statement further commended the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and all the other dignitaries who were at Otumfuo’s Special Thanksgiving to mark his 69th birthday and celebrate his 20th anniversary on the Golden Stool.
“On behalf of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, we appreciate the honour of celebrating ...his Majesty,” it said.