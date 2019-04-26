Indian businessman kidnapped in Kumasi rescued

The 30-year-old Indian businessman, Umpakan Chodri who was kidnapped by unknown persons in Kumasi in the Ashanti Regional on Thursday afternoon has been rescued, Graphic Online has learnt.
He is said to have managed to escape at dawn on Friday.
He was said to have been abducted on Thursday afternoon by some gunmen in Kumasi.
According to some eyewitnesses, Umpakan Chodri was forcibly taken and pushed inside a vehicle around Ahodwo, a suburb of Kumasi, late Thursday afternoon.
The witnesses told the victim’s brother, Tamil Kumar, that the kidnappers, numbering about three, first tapped on Umpakan Chodri’s vehicle that he had a flat tyre.
When he got out of his vehicle to check the tyre, the kidnappers rushed on him, pulled a gun, slapped him in the face before pushing him into a vehicle and sped off.
The kidnappers reportedly did not take anything from Umpakan’s vehicle, Tamil said.
Police sources at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra told Graphic Online's Mary Mensah on Friday morning that Umpakan Chodri has been rescued.
