Graphic Group increases cover prices -Assures readers of continuous value for money

The Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) has added value to the publications in its stable.
The value addition includes the introduction of the Monday and the Weekend Special editions which thrive on compelling and well-researched stories, special elements, including QR codes, infographs, side bars, and exclusive content to enrich the publications and enhance reader satisfaction.
To enable the company to continue to sustain the initiatives, the cover prices of its publications will change from Friday, July 1, this year.
The changes in cover prices are also to offset part of the cost of gathering and disseminating of news, which has gone up significantly.
The various brands of the company are the Daily Graphic, its flagship newspaper, The Mirror, Graphic Showbiz, Graphic Sports, Graphic Business, Junior Graphic, as well as the online digital platforms, Graphic Online and Graphic Newsplus.
In an interview yesterday, the Director, Sales and Marketing of the GCGL, Franklin Sowa, said while copies of the Daily Graphic and The Mirror would sell at GH¢4 from the effective date, the business news brand, Graphic Business, would go for GH¢3, while Junior Graphic would be GH¢2.
He, however, noted that the existing cover prices would be maintained for subscribers who paid all bills owed the company before July 1, this year, adding that revised invoices reflecting the new prices would be sent to subscribers who were not able to clear their bills before the effective date.
“Even if you owe us and have not paid, on July 1 we will revise the bill for the rest of the year to reflect the new cover prices," he said.
Rationale for increase
Mr Sowa indicated that the price increases had become necessary because of recent global economic developments which had increased input costs of producing the newspapers.
“Our input materials are mainly imported. Our news print, plates and ink are imported, while our distribution cost and fuelling our vehicles and all that have gone up significantly.
“Due to the disruptions in the global supply chain, we are unable to get the right quantities of newsprint. Even when we get them, it takes a lot of effort to get them into the country,” he explained.
Promise you more
He assured readers of the GCGL brands of more value and improved convenience in accessing news for many years to come.
Mr Sowa said although the GCGL had decided to increase the cover prices of its newspaper brands, the company remained “committed to the national cohesion and development agenda, trusting that the support we have enjoyed will remain and readers will continue to enjoy our creative work".
He stressed that the GCGL was committed to growing its brands, making sure that “the trust and confidence our readers and clients have in us will always grow with the provision of credible, factual and accurate information which is the value we want to give to our cherished readers".
He also assured readers of professionalism, objectivity, truth and accuracy, which remained the guiding principles of the group, adding: “We will constantly improve the quality of content we share with our readers."
Appreciation
The GCGL Sales and Marketing Director thanked Ghanaians for supporting and patronising the company's brands over the years.
“The fact that you have helped us to perform our core mandate as a national media house over the past 72 years and still counting must be commended," he stressed.
Background
The GCGL was established in the Gold Coast as a private business by the Daily Mirror Group of Britain in 1950.
The company appointed Martin Therson-Cofie, a Ghanaian, as the first Editor of the Daily Graphic and later The Sunday Mirror, which is now The Mirror.
The company has, over the years, grown its brands, with a vision to be a dominant media group to empower its audience and customers with authentic information and excellent products through visionary leadership and strong brands.