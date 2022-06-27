Government assesses impact of economic interventions

The government will, from today to Wednesday, conduct a series of engagements with key sector players in the economy to assess the impact of the economic mitigation measures announced in March this year.
The exercise is expected to enable the government to determine whether or not the measures have provided enough cushioning from the adverse effects of recent global crises.
The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Accra yesterday, said the engagements would also enable ministers of state to examine what more should be done to support Ghanaians during the difficult times.
President Akufo-Addo met his Cabinet ministers at a retreat earlier this year to take stock of the effects of the global crises and subsequently outlined response measures.
The reliefs included the opening of the country’s land borders, the easing of general COVID-19 restrictions, measures to arrest currency depreciation and the rising fuel prices occasioned by the global economic turmoil and the reduction of government expenditure.
Focus
This week's engagements will enable ministers to assess the impact of the measures in anticipation of a mid-year Cabinet review.
The Senior Advisor to the President, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, is expected to chair the engagements and report to the Cabinet by Thursday.
The ministers expected to participate in the engagements are those of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah; Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe; caretaker Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cecilia Abena Dapaah; Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.