Graphic-Access Bank SME Fair attracts more patrons

The Graphic-Access Bank SME Fair has gathered momentum, with over 150 small and medium enterprises (SMEs)in various sectors of the economy displaying their wares.
The second day of the fair saw patrons thronging the Accra Metropolitan Assembly office complex yesterday to buy locally made skin care products, lunch bags, cosmetics, electrical appliances, bio-fuel products, food items, locally made non-alcoholic beverages, afrocentric products, among other unique local creativities.
Exhibitors included telecommunications companies, such as MTN and AirtelTigo.
The Office of the Registrar-General also educated patrons on its services.
Owners of SMEs, corporate leaders, and consultants were also at the fair to provide tailor-made solutions for participating entrepreneurs.
Due to the high turnout, the organisers, the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and Access Bank decided to extend the two-day fair to today to allow for more people to patronise the items and also network.
The fair, which is aimed at boosting the capacity of SMEs, is on the theme: “Enhancing SMEs’ access to markets for sustainable growth”.
Partnership
The Head of SME and Support at Access Bank, Eugenia Addo, said as part of the bank’s interventions, it had trained some SMEs on how to manage their businesses, including migrating onto digital platforms.
She said it was important for small businesses to adopt online marketing strategies to reach a wider audience.
“In terms of access to finance, we have come up with an instant business loan, where we give SMEs up to GH¢200,000 on non-tangible collateral.
“However, today we are here to give them access to the market,” she said.
According to Ms Addo, the bank’s partnership with the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) was significant, as it would allow the bank to effectively get its messages on SMEs across the country and beyond.
SME agenda
The Head of Events at the GCGL, Kwabena Asante Berko, said the company was committed to putting out news items and adverts to drive the agenda of the bank on SMEs.
“The fair is like a mall — when you get here, you will get everything you want,” he said.
Mr Berko further described the event being held at Accra Central as exciting and beneficial to both exhibitors and patrons.
The exhibitors commended the GCGL and Access Bank for the initiative and said the event was timely, since they faced difficulties in accessing markets for their products.