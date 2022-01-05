God is on our side — Apostle Buafor

The immediate-past General Overseer of The Lords Pentecostal Church International (TLPCI), Apostle Richard Buafor, has urged Ghanaians not to lose hope in whatever challenges they face and that with God on their side, they would surmount them.
He, however, urged the country’s leaders to turn to God and seek His wisdom and direction to steer the affairs of the state.
“It is only God who can give wisdom needed to lead a people into prosperity,” he said, and “so I believe personally that in every country, God has the solution to their problems and that if the leaders would go to God and seek His direction, He would reveal to them a lot things regarding what they must do”.
Occasion
Apostle Buafor said this at the 31st Watch Night Service of The Lords Pentecostal Church International in Accra.
According to him, the Lord revealed to him that His people had gone through a lot; they had gone through pain, troubles, challenges and difficulties and that He would restore to them what they had lost.
He said the promise that God gave to Israel when they went through similar times, was what “He would give to us”.
“So it is the year of the double, double for our troubles,” he emphasised.
Regarding the youth, Apostle Buafor said as far as they were alive and put their trust in God, no matter the circumstances they were going through, He would make a way for them.
That, he said should, therefore, be the motivation for the youth as they lived their lives.
“Whether in Ghana or outside Ghana, God would make a way for those who trust in Him. So they should keep hope alive and trust in the lord with all their hearts and He would grant them their heart desires,” he said.
LGBTQI+
On the issue of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex, he said Ghanaians did not hate those behind such acts but love them with the love of the Lord.
“But it is something that we cannot countenance and give it a place in this country. Our culture is different and as far as I as a minister of the gospel is concerned, those acts are not of God. So, it must not be allowed or accepted as part of our society.
“God’s word is against it and it must remain so. Those who are caught up in it would be helped to come out of it. But legislating it would be an abomination on this land,” he said.