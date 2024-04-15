EOCO completes investigation into Prof. Adei’s allegations

Justice Agbenorsi Apr - 15 - 2024 , 08:08

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has described as unfortunate and general within the context of perceived corruption, Professor Stephen Adei’s claims that persons seeking contracts at the Ministry of Roads and Highways pay bribes before being awarded contracts.

In a letter dated March 19, 2024, and addressed to the ministry, which the Daily Graphic has seen, the Executive Director of EOCO, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, said Prof. Adei could not substantiate the allegation during investigations into the matter.

“From the totality of the available information to the office, Prof. Adei's comments were found to be unfortunate and general within the context of perceived corruption in the country.

“It was quite apparent that his comments were oversimplification of the tender procedures at the Ministry of Roads and Highways and highly presumptions about the perceived corruption in the country generally,” the letter said.

The investigations followed a petition filed by the former Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah. Meanwhile, a press release issued by the ministry’s Head of Public Relations Unit, Nasir Ahmed Yartey, said the ministry was fully satisfied with the outcome of the investigations and assured the public of its commitment to transparency and due process in the award of contracts.

Background

In October 2023, Prof. Adei, in an interview on Accra-based television station, TV3, bemoaned the issue of corruption in the award of road contracts. He alleged that persons seeking road contracts were told to pay bribes, adding: “Road contracts will be given to you, provided you pay 1 million upfront….”

However, the ministry refuted the allegations, insisting that the processes involved in awarding road contracts were characterised by transparency, competitiveness and adherence to legal procedures.

Consequently, the former Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, petitioned EOCO to investigate the matter.