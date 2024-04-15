Mt. Olivet Methodist Society marks 50th Anniversary - Promises to contribute to society

Samuel Ohene Ewur Apr - 15 - 2024 , 08:12

The Mount Olivet Methodist Society, Dansoman, has organised a float through the principal streets of Dansoman as part of activities to mark its 50th anniversary.

The theme of the anniversary celebrations is 'Discipleship: Sustaining the Ministry of Jesus Christ. Impacting lives for 50 years'. In an interview with the Daily Graphic last Saturday after the float, the Society Steward of Mt. Olivet Methodist Society, Dansoman, Samuel Kingsford Seglah, said the Society had over the years, undertaken numerous initiatives to improve the lives of the people of Dansoman.

"Our presence has been felt within the Dansoman community and its surrounding communities. We've done a lot of social impact initiatives in this community. “These include medical outreach programmes, educational support and even a Youth Development Fund," he said.

He gave further assurance of the church's willingness to continue this practice in the coming years. "We will continue to impact the community. We want people to feel our presence and to feel the love of God that we preach through our practical works," Mr Seglah added.

The Journey

A pioneer of the Society, J.K.J Quansah, reflected on the society's history and growth, saying the then proprietress of St Martin de Poress School in Dansoman provided the society with a room 50 years ago where they held small group meetings.

He said through evangelism and outreach efforts, the society grew and had since transformed many lives, helping individuals find peace and purpose through faith in Jesus Christ.

"I want all Ghanaians to live in peace with one another because Christ is our peace. And when we are at peace with one another, then we are actually establishing the fact that Christ is our Lord," he added.

Celebration

The Chairperson of the Apex Planning Committee of the anniversary celebrations, Elizabeth Tandoh, revealed that the float was just one part of a year-round lineup of activities to mark the anniversary.

She added that there would be programmes such as an African Wear Day, a Bible Quiz, and a Hymn Lecture Day.

Gratitude

The Superintendent of Mount Olivet Methodist Society, Rt Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, expressed gratitude to the Dansoman community for its acceptance and support over the past 50 years.

He also emphasised that the society's achievements would not have been possible without the generosity and dedication of its members and supporters.