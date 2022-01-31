Asantehene deserves gold coin honour — President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said it is appropriate that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been honoured with a commemorative gold coin.
He indicated that Otumfuo's contribution to the advancement of the peace and stability of the nation was well known.
"So it is appropriate that he has been so duly honoured with the minting of this coin," he said.
President Akufo-Addo said this when he received the Otumfuo commemorative gold coin at the Jubilee House in Accra last Thursday.
The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, led a delegation from the E ON 3 Group, an Accra-based business solutions provider, and some of the company's key partners to the Jubilee House to present the coin to the President.
Objective
President Akufo-Addo is one of 33 special individuals who will be presented with the gold coin to encourage them to put their weight behind the ultimate objective of the coin — to use the proceeds to establish a modern Cultural Resource Centre in Kumasi to promote activities related to traditional and customary conflict resolution in Ghana.
Important step
The President expressed concern over the fact that most often many of the things done in the country were externally induced.
"I am happy that gradually we are beginning to turn away from that image and reality," he said.
Against that background, he said, a project such as the commemorative gold coin was an important step.
He commended the E ON 3 Group for undertaking the gold coin project, saying: "More grease to your elbows; we want to see more of such developments in our country."
He also thanked the group for the gesture of presenting the gold coin to him.
Adding value
The E ON 3 Group organised the launch of the gold coin, in collaboration with the key partners, namely, the Manhyia Palace, the KLG Group, Access Bank Plc (official banking partner), Gold Coast Refinery Limited (official minting company), the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) — which is keeping custody of the gold coins — and Coronation Insurance Company Limited (official insurance company).
Members of the delegation to the Jubilee House were the Executive Chairman of the E ON 3 Group, Mr Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta; the General Manager of the company, Mr Jesse Agyepong; the Managing Director (MD) of Access Bank, Mr Olumide Olatunji; the MD of the PMMC, Nana Akwasi Awuah; the Country Manager, Gold Coast Refinery, Mr Abraham Dwuma Odoom, and the Legal Advisor, Gold Coast Refinery, Mr Paul Asimenu.
In a brief speech, Mr Jinapor said the gold coin project had received the full backing of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.
"It is a project that the ministry supported, particularly because of your [President] vision for the minerals sector of the country, which is adding value to the mineral resources of the country," the minister explained..
He said he was proud that the gold was produced and minted in the country.
"The idea is that through this, we will be able to ramp up our efforts at adding value to our mineral resources and ensure that refined gold is traded right here in Ghana," he said.
Worthy celebration
Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr Agyepong said celebrating Otumfuo Osei Tutu was worth it.
He explained that over the years, Otumfuo had mediated in many chieftaincy disputes, and difficult political transitions, especially those of 2012 and 2016.
He noted that the invitation extended to the Asantehene to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s High-Level Forum on September 13, 2019, where he spoke about his ability to use traditional methods and culture to engender peace in the Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole, lent credence to his recognition as a driver of peace.
Mr Agyepong informed the President that the first of the gold coins was purchased by the KGL Group, while the second was presented to the Asantehene, adding: "We are proud to present the third coin to you."
President praised
Mr Agyepong praised President Akufo-Addo for the remarkable part he had played in resolving the intractable chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon.
"It is interesting to note that the resolution journey which started from President Kufuor to President Mills to President Mahama ended with you, for which we thank you for the tremendous support you gave the cause," he said.
Life-long project
He described the Otumfuo commemorative gold coin as a life-long project.
"Mr President, it is important to state that the gold coin is a life-long project that stands not only as a legacy to Otumfuo Osei Tutu but also an important cultural and heritage legacy to Ghana," Mr Agyepong said.
Background
The E ON 3 Group was given authorisation by the Bank of Ghana to mint the gold coin to celebrate the Asantehene for his enormous role in peace-building and national development.
Consequently, the 24 karat (99.99 per cent) fine gold was launched at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on December 12, 2021.
