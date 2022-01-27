President, others to receive Otumfuo Gold Coin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other peasonalities will receive the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin from today (Thursday, January 27, 2022)
The E ON 3 Group, an Accra-based business solutions provider, which was given authorisation by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to mint the gold coin to celebrate the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu
II for his peace initiatives and role in national development, said the special presentations would end on February 24, this year.
A statement from the E ON 3 Group, dated January 26, 2022, said the presentations were meant to inspire Otumfuo to do more to drive national peace and development
The KGL Group, which acquired the first of the 24-karat Commemorative Gold Coin for GH¢1 million, and Otumfuo Osei Osei Tutu II, in whose honour the gold coin was launched, have already received the first and second coin, respectively
Upcoming presentations
Also to be presented with the gold coin are the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin; the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah; former Presidents Mr John Agyekum Kufuor and Mr John Dramani Mahama; Ya-Na Abukari II; the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison.
Others are the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu; the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II; the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi; the Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, Sir Sam Jonah; the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor.
The rest are the Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh; the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame; the Chief of the Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama; the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and a former Managing Director of Cal Bank, Mr Frank Adu.
Other kingdoms
Other kingdoms and selected personalities in Africa as well as other parts of the world will also be presented with the gold coin at later dates.
Diplomatic Corps
A meeting will also be held with the Diplomatic Corps to share with them Otumfuo's upcoming peace initiatives and the purpose for the issuance of the gold coin.
Achievements
Key among Otumfuo's achievements is the Dagbon Peace Initiative where he led the Committee of Eminent Chiefs to broker peace between the two feuding royal gates after many years of a biting chieftaincy dispute.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is also celebrated for calming tension in the build-up to the 2012 general election, when he got the presidential candidates for the contesting political parties to meet in Kumasi to commit to peace by signing on to the famous Kumasi Declaration.
When the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was plunged into crisis in October 2018, Otumfuo was at hand to douse the flames and restore normalcy to the institution.
Within Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has ensured that all chieftaincy disputes that disturbed the progress of Asanteman were settled peacefully.
In recognition of his immense accomplishments in peace building, the President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly invited him to address the UN General Assembly High Level Forum on Culture of Peace during the 25th anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action on Culture of Peace on September 12, 2019.
Key partners
E ON 3 Group organised the launch in collaboration with key partners made up of the KLG Group, Access Bank, Gold Coast Refinery, Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Manhyia Palace and Coronation Insurance Company.
Access Bank is the official banking partner of the Gold Coins.
Gold Coast Refinery is the official minting company for the Commemorative Gold Coins.
Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) is keeping custody of the Gold Coins, while Coronation Insurance Company is the official insurance company.