University of Buckingham appoints Ghanaian as Professor

The University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom (UK) has appointed Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia as Professor of Practice to its Faculty of Business, Humanities and Social Science.
This comes shortly after another Ghanaian, Professor Bob Hinson, was appointed acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Kigali, adding to the tall list of Ghanaian business and academic dons stretching their impact outside the shores of the country.
Kuenyehia is the first African to be appointed Professor of Practice at the university.
The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in 1987 obtained a first class degree in economics from the University of Buckingham, the only independent university with a Royal Charter.
Focus
In an interview, Prof. Kuenyehia described the appointment as the most significant of his professional life, saying “I am humbled to be associated with a university of such calibre and international standing”.
On how he would bring his expertise to bear on the university, Professor Kuenyehia said alongside his corporate law practice, he intended to focus his teaching and research on entrepreneurship, leading professional service firms, both in an African context, as well as on board leadership and governance.
Professors of Practice, sometimes referred to as Clinical Professors, bring insights and real-life experience to contextualise and supplement theory.
With an emphasis on skills training, they engage in practical (clinical) instruction of students.
Context of appointment
Prof. Kuenyehia was appointed on the basis of over 20 years’ experience in corporate law and entrepreneurship.
He is most noted for starting Oxford & Beaumont with only $5,000 in 2006 though he unceremoniously exited that firm in 2020.
He is now Chairman and Partner of Keystone Solicitors, which he describes as ‘a new generation African law providing a compelling alternative to traditional law firms’.
Prof. Kuenyehia serves on several boards, including that of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) for a second term as one of the nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
University pleased
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dame Margaret Archer, who commented on the appointment, said: ‘We look forward to Prof. Kuenyehia’s contribution to Buckingham’s long tradition of teaching and research excellence based on his entrepreneurship track record and management and leadership skills in Africa.