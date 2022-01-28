Ghana Gas hands over latrine to Agogo training college

Ghana Gas Company has built and handed over a 24-seater disability-friendly latrine to the Agogo Presbyterian Women College of Education in the Asante Akyem North District in the Ashanti Region.
It followed an appeal to corporate Ghana two years ago by the Principal of the college, Rev. Dr (Mrs) Grace Sintim Adasi, to improve on the general infrastructure in the all-female teacher institution and, in particular, improve the hygiene situation in the college.Follow @Graphicgh
Ghana Gas responded swiftly and with the facilitation of some key individuals, including the Council Chair, Prof. Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa, the completed project was handed over to the college last Wednesday.
The elated principal pledged to work hard to transform the college in partnership with corporate Ghana.
Although confronted with a myriad of challenges, Rev. Adasi pledged to make the college one of the best and the training institution of choice for female teacher trainees.
"Ghana Gas has been our benefactor. They have impacted positively on the life of the college," she said.
"The facility will drastically improve the sanitary condition on campus. As an all-female institution, hygiene and proper well-being is critical to maintaining a healthy environment on campus," she added.
She expressed appreciation to Ghana Gas and all who played key roles in actualising the project.
Appeal
Rev. Adasi appealed to the government and other stakeholders to help fence the school in order to halt encroachment.
“There has been a scramble for the college's land in recent times and efforts at stopping the illegal activity have not been successful,” she said, and called on the Asante Akyem Traditional Authority to help address the problem.
The principal also urged the private sector to invest in the building of hostel facilities to ease the accommodation challenge at the college.
Ghana Gas
For his part, the Assistant Manager of Ghana Gas, Mr Kwabena Kharsa, said the company's social investment policy was aligned with sustainable development goals which addressed good health and wellbeing, quality education, clean water and sanitation.
Mr Kharsa said the company was focusing on improving equity by meeting the needs of women, to ensure that no one was left behind in the development process.
He expressed optimism that the facility would reduce the pressure on existing facilities in the college and that it would help improve the quality of sanitation on the campus and mitigate the spread of infections.
Mr Kharsa entreated all to practise a proper maintenance culture to extend the lifespan of the facility.