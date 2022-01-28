3 to pay GH₵3,600 fine following conviction for spilling concrete on road

A driver and two supervisors who were arrested on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, for spilling concrete at Abavana Junction along the Pigfarm-Circle stretch in Accra have been convicted by a court.
The trio were put before the court on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and convicted to pay fines.
The first accused, Tahiru Faisal who is the driver of a Ford Concrete Pump Truck was convicted to pay a fine of GH₵2400.
The second accused, Emmanuel Sogah-Burns who is the Engineer/Supervisor of Sobtech Engineering Consultancy was also convicted to pay a fine of GH₵600. and the third accused, Stephen Donkor who is the operator is to pay a fine of GH₵600.
"We continue to advise motorists to abide by the road safety regulations at all times. Anybody found culpable will be prosecuted," the Police said in a statement.