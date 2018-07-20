Fifteen factories start under One-district, One-factory

Work has started on 15 factories under the government’s One-district, One-factory (1D1F) initiative, the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, has said.
Presenting the mid-year budget review in Parliament yesterday, he said the factories were located in four regions, namely, Eastern, Brong Ahafo, Central and Greater Accra.
They included a pineapple processing factory in the Ekumfi District, a pineapple and orange processing factory in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality, a cassava starch processing factory in the Fanteakwa District, a cashew processing factory in Tema, a fruit processing factory in the West Akim District, a shea butter processing factory in the Accra metropolis, an avocado processing factory in Ningo-Prampram and the cultivation and processing of sweet potato into bread, chips and biscuit in Gomoa West.
Others are manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceuticals in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri municipality, the Accra metropolis and the Suhum District.
The rest are
Mr Ofori-Atta indicated that GH¢416,692,313.50 had been approved through the Exim Bank to finance the projects.
He said the 15 factories were expected to create 13,022 direct and indirect jobs on completion.
Criticism
The opposition had consistently lambasted the Akufo-Addo administration for its failure to keep to the promise to implement the IDIF, which is the government’s flagship industrialisation policy.
But on the floor of Parliament, the Finance Minister said the programme was on course.
According to him, 781 proposals for the factories had been received by the government, out of which 623 had been reviewed, while 332 were being processed for financial support.
Mr Ofori-Atta said there were ongoing plans to introduce incentive packages to attract more private investors intro the 1D1F policy.
“In order to attract more private sector investments in support of the 1D1F programme, the Cabinet has approved incentive packages, including tax waivers, which will be presented to this august House for approval,” he said.
Free SHS
On the free senior high school (SHS) policy, Mr Ofori-Atta said 362,118 first-year students, made up of
He said the government had so far released GH¢899,524,466.30 for the 2017/18 academic year, while sufficient budgetary allocation had been made in the 2018 budget to cover the first term of the 2018/19 academic year
“Some 96,413 mono desks, 32,171 pieces of dining hall furniture, 3,033 tables and chairs for teachers, 12,953 bunk beds, 4,335 student mattresses and 5,135 computer laboratory chairs have been supplied to schools,” he added.
Trainee allowance
The minister said the government had kept to its promise to restore teacher-trainee allowances, indicating that GH¢177, 511, 600 was allocated for the payment of allowances to 49,032 teacher trainees in 41 colleges of education.
In the second semester alone, GH¢78,451,200, representing 44 per cent, was released to pay the allowances, he said
Other steps
The minister said under the
So far GH¢30 million had been released to take care of the initial cost, he said.