Exhibit positive mindset for transformation — Rt Rev. Edusa-Eyison

Daily Graphic Mar - 13 - 2023 , 08:13

The Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church, the Rt Rev. Joseph M.Y. Edusa-Eyison, has urged Christian men to display a positive mindset for the transformation of soul and the attainment of the strategic plan of the church.

He said Christian men must teach with their life styles in the manner they relate with their wives, children, colleagues, friends and the society as a whole, saying “transforming lives does not happen in a twinkle of an eye”.

Addressing the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowships at the St Stephen Methodist Church at New Gbawe, Accra, last Saturday, the Rt Rev. Edusa-Eyison, said, “our metamorphosis need not be spectacular but in the coolness of time transformation comes”.

He said the Methodist Church had drawn up a strategic plan to guide the attainment of its growth and development from now till 2028 and urged all societies, circuits and organisations within the church to abide by the plans in all activities.

AGM

The 4th AGM was held on the theme “Discipleship: Living the transformed life in Jesus Christ”

The AGM brought together Clergy of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist church to discuss and address issues and challenges faced by the diocese and suggest a way foward.

The gathering also brought together some traditional leaders of the Gbawe community.

Captains of the world

The Lay Chairman of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Dr Ken Dadzie Sagoe, said members of the Men’s Fellowship must at all times know that they were the captains of the world expected to lead the charge for transformation of lives and societies.

A special guest of the AGM, the Gbawe Mantse, Nii Boi Oduro II, who is the custodian of the land on which the event was held, urged men of the Church to exhibit high sense of morality wherever they found themselves and called for a healthy relationship between the Church and the Chieftaincy institution.

He commended the Men for devoting their time to the work and word of God, particulary in an era when many people appeared not to have time for God.

The Chairman of the Northern Accra Diocese, Kwamina Amoasi-Andoh, reiterated one of the goals of the fellowship to improve its evangelisation mission especially in the Ga Sub-Urban communities where much support was needed to upgrade Church structures and support fellow brothers and sisters who did not appear to be living well.