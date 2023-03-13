Maintain excellent public relations "Togbui Gobah urges Editor, Graphic"

Justice Agbenorsi Mar - 13 - 2023 , 08:02

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gobtensed Kente Limited, Togbui Gobah Tengey Seddoh, has urged the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, to embrace all by inviting more stories from every geographical area of the country.

He said for the brand to remain at its admirably best, it must continue to tell critical stories, particularly from rural areas, in a creative manner.

“Your public relations must be extraordinary.

Never shy anybody away.

As the police say, any potential caller is an ally; this is how to conquer the world,” he said when he paid a courtesy call on the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, today (March 8).

He was accompanied by Godwin Banini, a broadcast Journalist formerly with Ghana Television (GTV).

The team was received by the Editor, Graphic, and a sub-editor, Timothy Gobah.

As part of the visit, Togbui Gobah Tengey, adorned the Editor with a smock called “Takpekpe le Anloga”, meaning “conference at Anloga”, which was woven by his family’s late father, Gilbert Atsu Gobah Tengey, in 1950 to commemorate a special meeting called by the colonial governor to discuss an additional tax or levy being imposed on the subjects

The Gobah Tengey Seddoh family has been in the Kente weaving industry since 1821.

Image

Togbui Gobah Tengey, an International Peace Ambassador, explained that the country’s image had advanced in the world because of Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy, saying the Graphic brands must continue to sustain that image.

He urged the Editor to be enthusiastic, positive, and unassuming to everyone’s level.

Commending the Editor for his appointment, he said, “Leadership is not a walk in the park; it means you will use sleepless nights to do the work for the country and the whole world.

“Do not be bossy.

Instead, be operational, because anything you put down means a lot, and it goes far.

Therefore, be very objective and neutral,” he added.

He further noted that as a peace ambassador, he was interested in passing on his exploits to everyone to propel the next generation.

Gratitude

Mr Yartey commended the team for the gift and the feedback Togbui Gobah Tengey, had always been given the Daily Graphic cover the past four decades

With a stronger relationship, he said, the two parties could take the collaboration a notch higher for the benefit of the public..