Maker’s House Chapel sets up charity wing

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 13 - 2023 , 07:29

The Maker’s House Chapel International has established a Humanities Division to support the welfare of its members and the society at large.

The Humanities Division comprises Welfare and Educational Scholarship units, Health Team, Team Impact, as well as the unit that supports senior citizens and the aged.

For a start, the Welfare team has been mandated to manage the church’s welfare scheme to meet the social needs of members to ensure that the love of God towards mankind manifests among the members.

A statement from the church said the Humanities Division had a 12-member team, and was accountable to the Executive Management Committee of the church, as well as the Board of Trustees.

The division was unveiled as part of the celebration of the first Humanities Week at the church premises recently.

The statement further stated that the educational wing would support needy, brilliant students with educational scholarships to promote academic excellence.

“With an integrated team of physicians, nursing and allied health practitioners, the Health Team strives to improve and promote best practices in healthcare in the church,” it said.

The unit also promotes healthy lifestyles, health awareness campaigns while managing the church’s health post and infirmary, the statement said.

The Team Impact, which represents the corporate social responsibility wing of the church, is tasked with the responsibility of providing the operational guide that steers the church’s mandate of reaching out to the needy.

“The senior citizens in the church are not left out as they are engaged to, among others, mentor and guide young adults.

The unit periodically holds educational and health programmes for the aged, which also include mind and soul therapy, entertainment activities and road trips,” the statement added.

Priority

It said the General Overseer of the church, Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, emphasised the need to make the welfare of The Maker’s House Chapel members a priority.

“He indicates that an empowered church is a great vehicle for soul winning and making a significant contribution to national development,” the statement noted.

“Without its members, a church is just a building.

And that is why we must strive to ensure that the quality of their lives is improved.

We must not only see to their spiritual nourishment but their physical and emotional well-being as well,” it added.

It said the General Overseer stressed the need for the church to give its members a chance at a better life through the initiatives and interventions of the Humanities Division.

“We want to embody the ideals of Christ who throughout His ministry, exhibited a genuine love for mankind by caring for both their physical and spiritual needs,” the statement quoted from Dr Nyamekye.

The leader of the team, Priscilla Cuornooh, said the opportunity to serve was one that she cherished, and that “service to humanity is a gift”.

She said the team was hopeful that “we will be able to impact humanity with our initiatives”.