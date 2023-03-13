Old students pledge support to Akuse Methodist SHS

Ezekiel E. Sottie Mar - 13 - 2023 , 07:22

THE Old Students Association of Akuse Methodist Senior High Technical School (AMESTOSA) has pledged support to help the management of the school overcome some of the challenges currently facing the school.

At the homecoming to the school last Saturday, the association donated a cash amount for the purchase of furniture for the school.

The association also presented three packs of bulbs to the school for use in both the classrooms and the compound.

AMEST, which started in 1991 as a day school with 18 students, with Agriculture as the main subject, is now a full boarding school with over 2,000 students, offering Technical and General Arts courses.

At the homecoming durbar with the staff and students at Akuse, the old students lauded the management and staff for their various roles in sustaining the school in spite of the challenges.

Achievements

The President of AMESTOSA, Dr Clement Kadogbe, said the association had offered a number of interventions to the school since the association started in 2011.

Such interventions, he stated, included the payment of fees for brilliant but needy students in tertiary institutions, donation of water storage tanks for students in the boarding house, and lobbing for the construction of the boys dormitory of the school.

He pledged that the association would continue to support the school in whatever way possible to ensure that it achieved its vision and mission statements.

New executive members were elected for next two years.

They included the President, Eric Sitso Asase; Vice-President, Liticia Nartey; Secretary, Nelson Tetteh; Treasurer, Lydia Martey; Operations Officer, Rashid Aminu Kano; Deputy Operations Officer, Alex Amanor Tawiah; and the Public Relations Officer, Yahaya Kaba.

Appreciation

The Headmaster, John Apo Selby, congratulated the old students and the parent-teacher association (PTA) on their contributions towards the development of the school.

He said but for the interventions by both AMESTOSA and the PTA, things would be difficult for the administration of the school, adding that “we are still relying on your timely interventions”.

He lamented that the school was in serious deficit regarding furniture and classroom accommodation.

He said the education ministry was doing its bit, but that the school still needed the support and intervention of the old students and the PTA.