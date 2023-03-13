Desist from glorifying corruption — Naa Alhassan Andani

Juliet Akyaa Safo Mar - 13 - 2023 , 06:52

Individuals and organisations have been urged to desist from glorifying corruption and rather be bold enough to call out people who are involved in corruption.

A former Managing Director of the Stanbic Bank, Naa Alhassan Andani, who made the call, said corruption was promoting poverty and enriching a few in society.

He said corruption was the bane of the development of the country and also eroded public good and trust and weakened the country’s democracy.

“Corruption is destroying public good, for the benefit of a few individuals or a small group of people. Religious and political leaders and individuals must, therefore, ensure that we avoid corruption.

“We should stop glorifying corruption, call out corruption and do what it takes to fight it.

Spread teaching and caution and be part of the anti-corruption movement, not only in Ghana but the world,” he said.

GAMP Durbar

Naa Andani was speaking at a durbar in Accra last Saturday to climax the 30th anniversary of the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP).

He spoke on the topic: “The role of Muslim professionals in curbing corruption in Ghana”.

The durbar was on theme: “30 Years of community service – The GAMP story”.

It was attended by Muslim scholars, representatives of Islamic organisations, public servants, heads of organisations, members of the Diplomatic Corps, leaders of non-profit organisations and members of GAMP.

The GAMP was formed in November 1992 and officially inaugurated in February 1994 as the Ghana Muslim Academy (GMA) to promote education and humanitarian services in the country, particularly in deprived communities.

It is also to foster and promote unity among Muslims in Ghana and the world at large by organising programmes aimed at empowering the youth socially, morally and intellectually.

Legislative instruments

Naa Andani indicated that there were about 20 legislative instruments to check corruption, yet corruption still prevailed.

He said it was, therefore, crucial for the public to fight corruption by not cordoning corrupt acts.

“If you see rottenness and you don’t change it, then you are part of the rottenness.

As Muslims, we must know that every time a corrupt act happens, it’s victory for Satan, so we should not be part of it,” he said.

He advised Muslim professionals to do what was right, since they were in influential positions to cause a change.

Commitment

The Presidential Coordinator for Zongo and Inner Cities Development, Alhaji Ben Abdallas Banda, congratulated members of GAMP on 30 years of community service and urged them to continue inspiring future generations.

“For 30 years, you have been at the forefront of serving our communities, uplifting the less-privileged and promoting social justice.

Your commitment to these values has been exceptional and your impact immeasurable,” he said.

Alhaji Banda added that the GAMP had worked tirelessly over the years to provide education, counselling, mentorship and youth empowerment for the under-served, demonstrating the true spirit of Islam.

He expressed the government’s commitment to develop the Zongos and inner-cities and said the creation of the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) and the Zongo and Inner-cities Development Secretariat was an affirmation of that commitment.

“Thus far, the ZDF has delivered over 400 projects in our Zongo communities across the country, trained the youth in various skills and continues to provide bursary support for the less-privileged,” he said.

He said the projects included 500 metres of access roads at Konongo Zongo, 1,000 metres of drains completed at Techiman Zongo and Asem-Kumasi, as well as 3,050 dual desks supplied to schools across the country.