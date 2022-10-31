Cyberteq wins ‘Cybersecurity Consulting Company of the Year’

Cyberteq Falcon Limited, a leading cybersecurity company in Ghana, has been adjudged the "Cybersecurity Consulting Company of the Year", making it the second consecutive year the company has won the award.
This was at the 12th edition of the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Award (GITTA) held in Accra on October 21, 2022.
Mr Ben Tagoe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cyberteq, also received an award for being one of the “Top 20 Tech Leaders in Ghana”.
He expressed his appreciation to the Cyberteq team, partners and clients for their contributions to the company's success.
"We are humbled and appreciative to our hardworking staff, partners and cherished clients who have enabled us to achieve this remarkable milestone. We are delighted that our contribution to Ghana's growing cybersecurity influence in the subregion has been recognised yet again,” he said.
According to the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), over 5,000 businesses have been saved from cyber-attacks in the third quarter of 2022.
Mr Tagoe warned that the current economic climate in Ghana could lead to an increase in cyber-attacks and urged businesses to invest in cybersecurity to combat these threats.
“It would stand to reason that when faced with economic hardship, businesses would reduce their spending on cybersecurity. On the contrary, the existing state of Ghana's economy is likely to increase the prevalence of cybercrime in the country. I advise businesses to invest more in cybersecurity and the public to be extremely cybersecurity conscious”.
Mr Tagoe added that Cyberteq had begun a series of campus activations to promote cybersecurity awareness among tertiary students. He said that would equip the next generation with the right approach towards enhancing their cyber protection.
Cyberteq started its Ghana operations in 2019 and has emerged as a leading cybersecurity service provider in the country despite the challenge of its young status coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.
It offers the full suite of cybersecurity services including Information Security, Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity Awareness Training.
‘GITTA is organised annually to promote and celebrate individuals and businesses for their achievements in the information and communications technology (ICT) and Telecom industries and forms part of the government’s vision to promote a robust digital economy.