Love for country key to national transformation - Osafo-Maafo

The Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has underscored the need to inculcate love for the country and the right mindset in the younger generation as a means to drive the country’s transformation agenda.
That, he said, was necessary because part of the nation’s challenges was as a result of poor attitude, character and work ethics at all levels in the country.
“No one can develop Ghana for us except us, and we can lead in this development because we have the capacity and the brain power. So let us change our attitude and move in the right direction,” he said.
Mr Osafo-Maafo made the call in a speech he read on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 91st Speech and Prize-giving Day of Accra Academy in Accra last Saturday.
The event was on the theme: “Enhancing the future of our youth through STEM Education and leader skills”.
It was graced by high-profile personalities, including the Paramount Chief of the Abola Traditional Area, Nii Ahene Nunoo III, who chaired the event in the stead of the Ga Mantse.
Also present were a Supreme Court judge and Chairman of the Accra Academy Governing Board, Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse; representatives from the Ministry of Education, heads of some second-cycle and basic schools, old students, parents of continuing students, among others.
Achieving Ghana Beyond Aid
Mr Osafo-Maafo said if the nation was to ever realise its vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid, then there was the need to create a well engaged society aligned with the spirit of civic responsibility and accompanied by a high sense of patriotism.
“At this level, students are still in their formative years and this is the opportune moment we are training your minds,” he added.
He commended the management of Accra Academy for playing a pivotal role in the development of high-calibre human capital for the country.
“Indeed, Accra Academy continues to set an enviable pace among your peers and the government and the people of Ghana are proud of your achievements as an institution,” the Senior Presidential Advisor added.
Keynote address
Delivering the keynote address, a General Manager of the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), Edward Amartey Commey, highlighted the numerous benefits of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to the country.
He said the opportunities that came from the study of STEM had far-reaching consequences for the larger economy and its cascading effect at the micro level and the youth.
Therefore, he said, the country, like many other developing countries, had no other option than to quickly adapt to the changing world in order for it to win in the long run.
“If for nothing at all, nations such as South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, China, among a few, have taught us the importance of science in carving up homegrown solutions in the quest to develop their respective economies,” he added.
Awards
Former students whose performance in the 2021 WASSCE brought honour to the school were rewarded.
Continuing students, teachers and other staff of the school whose performances and contributions projected the image of the school were also given awards, while special prizes were presented to some teachers and other staff members.
The event was organised by the 1991 Year Group of the school, while some individual past students contributed prizes for some award winners.