Barber jailed 18 years for defilement

BY: GNA
Barber jailed 18 years for defilement
Barber jailed 18 years for defilement

A Circuit Court in Accra on Wednesday sentenced Richard Addo, a 25-year-old barber, to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl at Ashalley Botwe, a suburb of Accra.

Addo was found guilty by the court on a charge of defilement at the end of the trial.

Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye read out the judgement.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that the complainant is a trader residing at Ashalley Botwe with the victim. The victim is the complainant’s granddaughter.


Addo resided in the same vicinity with the complainant. On February 21, this year, the complainant noticed a change in the victim. When she was questioned, the victim told the complainant that, in December last year, Addo lured her into his barbering shop and had sex with her on two occasions.

Prosecution said after the act, Addo gave her GH¢2.00 and warned her not tell anybody.

On February 21, this year, a report was made to the Police and a medical form was issued to the complainant to take the victim to the hospital for medical examination. Later prosecution said Addo was arrested.

In the second case, the same court sentenced Emmanuel Ocquaye, aka Chanchu, to eight years’ imprisonment for having anal sex with an eight- year-old boy at Newtown Nkansah Djan in Accra.

Ocquaye, who pleaded not guilty, was, however, found guilty at the end of the trial.

Ocquaye, who was an apprentice working at a hair dye manufacturing firm at Kotobabi, lived at Kotobabi Down. The complainant is the father of the victim and they both reside at Nkansah Djan.

Prosecution said in April this year, the victim, who was on school vacation, usually assisted his mother to sell her provisions in a shop.

According to prosecution Ocquaye, whose workplace was close to the victim’s mother’s shop, took advantage to befriend him and he began luring him with games on his mobile phone.

The prosecutor said Ocquaye lured the victim into his shop and had anal sex with him.

The victim, prosecution said, narrated the incident to his aunty, who caused the arrest of Ocquaye and a formal complainant was lodged.

Prosecution said a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

Ocquaye, in his caution statement, denied the offence.