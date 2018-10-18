Barber jailed 18 years for defilement

A Circuit Court in Accra on Wednesday sentenced Richard Addo, a 25-year-old barber, to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl at Ashalley Botwe, a suburb of Accra
.
Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye read out the judgement.
Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that the complainant is a trader residing at Ashalley Botwe with the victim. The victim is the complainant’s granddaughter.
Addo resided in the same vicinity with the complainant. On February 21, this year, the complainant noticed a change in the victim. When she was questioned, the victim told the complainant that, in December last year, Addo lured her into his barbering shop and had sex with her on two occasions.
On February 21, this year, a report was made to the Police and a medical form was issued to the complainant to take the victim to the hospital for medical examination.
In the second case, the same court sentenced Emmanuel Ocquaye, aka Chanchu, to eight years’ imprisonment for having anal sex with an
Ocquaye, who pleaded not guilty, was, however, found guilty at the end of the trial.
Ocquaye, who was an apprentice working at a hair dye manufacturing firm at Kotobabi, lived at Kotobabi Down. The complainant is the father of the victim and they both reside at Nkansah Djan.
According to prosecution Ocquaye, whose workplace was close to the victim’s mother’s shop, took advantage to befriend him and he began luring him with games on his mobile phone.
The prosecutor said Ocquaye lured the victim into his shop and had anal sex with him.
The victim, prosecution said, narrated the incident to his aunty, who caused the arrest of Ocquaye and a formal complainant was lodged.
Ocquaye, in his caution statement, denied the offence.