Curfew imposed at Drobo, Japekrom and 6 other communities after shooting

The Ministry of Interior has imposed a curfew on Drobo, Japekrom and six other communities in the Jaman South Municipal area following Wednesday's clashes which has resulted in the death of two people and injuring 14 others through gunshots.
The 6pm to 6am curfew which takes immediate effect was imposed by the Ministry of Interior after a consideration of the security situation in the area following a recommendation by the municipal assembly and affirmed by the Brong Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC).
The eight affected communities are Drobo, Japekrom, Mpuasu, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Basekrom, Kojokesekrom and Katakyiekrom.
Residents of the area are currently living in fear because of the renewed hostility by the twin-towns of Drobo and Japekrom.
Read also: Japekrom residents attacked by snipers in Drobo; 2 killed, 14 injured
Notwithstanding the official police announcement of two deaths, other reports filtering in from the area indicate that the death toll has risen to four while scores of the people have been injured in reprisal attacks.
“Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace,” a statement signed by the Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery said.
“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all person in the eight communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arns ir ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement added.
Read also: Drobo shooting incident: 2 confirmed dead; curfew imposed
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.