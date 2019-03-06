62nd Independence Day celebration underway in Tamale

The 62nd National Independence Day parade of security services, schoolchildren and other identifiable groups is underway at the 20,000-seater Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, the Northern Regional Capital.
Hundreds of people from all walks of life especially, schoolchildren, are already seated in the stands awaiting the commencement of the parade.
As at 7:25 am, the sun was already set promising to be a very hot and sunny day.
The atmosphere at the venue is very exciting with spectators at the various stands intermittently waving miniature Ghana flags.
With the state of the weather condition in the region, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has already warned of excessive heat and advised that the public should drink a lot of water to protect themselves against dehydration.
Ambulances have also been stationed at vantage points in the inner perimeter of the stadium to respond to emergency situations.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou who is the special guest of honour, are expected to address the parade.
Among traditional rulers expected to grace the occasion is the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II.
The theme for this year's celebration ,"Celebrating Peace and Unity" is meant to cement the peace in Dagbon, which was restored recently following the successful enskinment and investiture of the new Yaa Naa.
Thirty contingents – made up of 18 contingents from the security services and 12 from various schools within the Tamale metropolis and Sagnarigu Municipality- are expected to take part in the parade.
Eleven interest groups with some representing the six newly created regions of Ghana will also take part in the parade.