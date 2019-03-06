Motorists plying Kaneshie - Odorkor road advised to take alternative routes

Motorists, who ply the Kaneshie First Light-Odorkor stretch of the Busia Highway (Kaneshie Kasoa highway), have been advised to consider alternative routes to the stretch due to a possible traffic build up as a result of an underground drainage works in the area.
A visit to the intersection by the Daily Graphic saw workers busy barricading the area as trucks off-loaded construction materials.
The Sanitary Engineer in charge of the project, Mr Gabriel Engmann, explained that the project was at its preparatory stage and that they were now focused on ensuring that alternative routes provided were motorable for free flow of traffic.
“We have begun with the patching of potholes on roads at the back of Accra Academy. We are also leveling up pavements in front of some shops close to the intersection to create a bypass for cars to drive through.
The preparatory works will have to be completed to ease traffic before we can cut the two lane stretch, since a little delay of vehicles in the intersection could result in a heavy traffic,” he added.
Alternative routes
The engineer mentioned some of the alternative routes motorists could use to include the Kwame Nkrumah Circle through Feo Oyeo (Ghanaian Times) or Awudome roads onto Nii Asere Ayitey Road behind Accra Academy to access the Odorkor road.
Motorists from the Graphic Road could use Ring Road West through Oblogo and other connecting roads onto the Odorkor road.
And motorists from Kaneshie Pamprom area could also divert through Nii Teiko Din, Awudome Road and other connecting roads onto the Odorkor road.
Mr Engmann further entreated motorists and pedestrians approaching the construction site to take note of diversion signs and other safety measures put up there.
Drainage project
The Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ministry of Sanitation last Thursday announced the beginning of construction works on a 600-metre underground drainage at the Kaneshie First Light intersection to reduce perennial flooding in the area.
The project is part of a Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) funded by the World Bank.
It will cost of GH¢7 million and is expected to be completed within 30 days.