33 African journos in China for 2018 seminar for media organisations

BY: Doreen Hammond
Thirty three journalists from Africa are in China to attend the 2018 seminar for renowned commentators and columnists of major media organisations for African countries.

The three-week seminar is being organised by the China International Publishing Group (CIPG) and provides the platform for the sharing of ideas to promote better understanding and cooperation between participating countries.

In his opening remarks, Mr David Mukholi, Managing Director for Vision Group, a publication in Uganda, said that in the present world where technology had made everyone a journalist, breaking news on social media as and when it happened, the role of columnists and commentators had become critical in sustaining interests in traditional media to make a difference.

He explained that columnists and commentators by analysing and commenting on issues render media organisations continuously relevant.

Mr Mukholi commended China for it’s contributions to Africa’s developmental efforts.


The Managing Director said the seminar would equip journalists to tell China’s story with better understanding and Africa could take some lessons from them to aid in its development.

The Director of the Education and Training Centre of the CIPG, Ms Zhao Lijun, said the role of the media was critical to development.

She explained that the seminar was meant to enhance traditional friendship and cooperation between China and other developing countries and to promote the human resource, economic and social development of participants.

CIPG was founded in 1949 with a mission to introduce China to foreign countries through books and magazines and websites.

It is charged with translating government documents and white papers and publishes 3000 titles a year in various categories.

