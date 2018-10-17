33 African journos in China for 2018 seminar for media organisations

Thirty three journalists from Africa are in China to attend the 2018 seminar for renowned commentators and columnists of major media organisations for African countries .
In his opening remarks, Mr David Mukholi, Managing Director for Vision Group, a publication in Uganda, said that in the present world where technology had made everyone a journalist, breaking news on social media as and when it happened, the role of columnists and commentators had become critical in sustaining interests in traditional media to make a difference.
He explained that columnists and commentators by
The Managing Director said the seminar would equip journalists to tell China’s story with better understanding and Africa could take some lessons from them to aid in its development.
The Director of the Education and Training Centre of the CIPG,
She explained that the seminar was meant to enhance traditional friendship and cooperation between China and other developing countries and to promote
CIPG was founded in 1949 with a mission to introduce China to foreign countries through books and magazines and websites.
It is charged with translating government documents and white papers and publishes 3000 titles a year in various categories.
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.