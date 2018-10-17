Man jailed 15 years for defiling step daughter

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Samuel Donkor, a 32-year-old photographer who defiled his eleven-year-old stepdaughter at Weija in Accra to 15-years imprisonment
.
The case of prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire was that the complainant was the biological mother of the victim who was in class four.
The convict, prosecution said was also a barber and a stepfather to the victim.
The complainant on February 25, last year, at about 09:00 hours, dressed up the victim and her small sister for
According to
The victim rushed into their single room apartment and met the convict standing by his bed. Donkor instructed the victim to undress and lay on the bed but the victim refused.
Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said Donkor persistently threatened to beat the victim if she refused to do what he had instructed.
The prosecutor said the victim became afraid and laid on the bed and Donkor forcefully had sex with her. After the act, Donkor warned her not to inform her mother about the sexual act else she will die.
When the victim’s mother
The complainant waited the whole day so she could quiz Donkor about the act but he did not show up until he was nabbed by the Police.