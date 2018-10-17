Ashanti Region tops NaBCo jobs - NaBCo boss

BY: Zadok K. Gyesi
Ashanti Region tops NaBCo jobs — NaBCo boss
Ashanti Region tops NaBCo jobs — NaBCo boss

The Ashanti Region recorded the highest number of applicants for the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) jobs.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 100,000 beneficiaries of the NaBCo initiative at the Black Stars Square in Accra Wednesday morning, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NaBCo, Dr Anyars Ibrahim, said the Ashanti Region topped the list of applicants with 34,999 applications.

He said a total of 137,000 people applied for the programme, which was opened on May 1, 2018.

He added that Greater Accra Region followed the Ashanti Region with 31,809 while the Upper West Region recorded the least applications—4,003.

Dr Anyars said out of the total applications received, 100,000 were selected and trained for the programme.


He urged the beneficiaries to put in their best while on programme, adding that the NaBCo applicants will be considered first when people are being recruited for the public sector.

President Akufo-Addo launched the NaBCo initiative on May 1, 2018, as part of the government’s vision to provide jobs for unemployed graduates in the country.

It is aimed at addressing challenges facing critical sectors of the economy while providing unemployed graduates with jobs partly due to a ban on public sector employment imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

NaBCo has been divided into seven modules of Civic Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Educate Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana, Heal Ghana and Feed Ghana.