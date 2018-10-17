Nation Builders Corps will succeed - Akufo-Addo

BY: Zadok K. Gyesi
Some of the NaBCo beneficiaries at the graduation ceremony in Accra
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) will succeed.

He said although some people are of the view that the initiative will not succeed, he is not deterred by such skepticism.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 100,000 NaBco applicants at the Black Stars Square in Accra Wednesday morning, President Akufo-Addo said the initiative will give the beneficiaries the needed opportunities to learn new skills and experiences to enable them to secure permanent employment in the various sectors of the economy.

“I have no doubt that NABCo will succeed,” he said, urging the beneficiaries to work hard to ensure that the system succeeds.

President Akufo-Addo launched the NaBCo initiative on May 1, 2018, as part of the government’s vision to provide jobs for unemployed graduates in the country.

It is aimed at addressing challenges facing critical sectors of the economy while providing unemployed graduates with jobs partly due to a ban on public sector employment imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

NaBCo has been divided into seven modules of Civic Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Educate Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana, Heal Ghana and Feed Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NaBCo, Dr Anyars Ibrahim, said 137,000 people applied for the programme out of which 100,000 were selected and trained.