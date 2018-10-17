Nation Builders Corps will succeed - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that the Nation Builders Corps (
NaBCo) will succeed .
Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 100,000
“I have no doubt that NABCo will succeed,” he said, urging the beneficiaries to work hard to ensure that the system succeeds.
President Akufo-Addo launched the NaBCo initiative on May 1, 2018, as part of the government’s vision to provide jobs for unemployed graduates in the country.
It is aimed at addressing challenges facing critical sectors of the economy while providing unemployed graduates with jobs partly due to a ban on public sector employment imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of