28COE establishes its presence in Ghana

Twenty-eight Credentials of Entrepreneur (28COE), an international entrepreneurial platform, has established its presence in Ghana to support the development of business acumen.
The body which has a presence in 85 countries, was founded in 2018 in Malaysia by Bilal Ahmad Bhat for the enhancement of the world’s entrepreneurial front to strengthen economic growth.
A Global Ghanaian Chamber has been established and would be launched next week in Accra, and the CEO and six other leaders of the 28COE were last Saturday installed as development leaders of the Tsrukpe Tota Community in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region.
The Community had conferred the revered honour during a ceremony to celebrate Rev. Dr. Victoria Esinu Vitashie, President and Founder of Divine Outreach Ministry International at Westline Meridian Limited, who is the West Africa Representative of the 28COE.
The event brought together traditional and political leaders and entrepreneurs from across the country.
The leaders of the 28COE were taken through various rites of instalment, and which included oaths and adornments in royal regalia.
Dr. Vitashie, who was given the stool name Mamaga Doenyeame Nuku, said 28COE carried a wide-reaching portfolio for business and entrepreneurial support that would benefit all including startups and aspiring millennials.
She expressed appreciation on behalf of the group to the community for the honour and noted the strong connection to traditional leadership in the pursuit of the mandate.
“We are the first organization that acknowledges the role of chiefs,” Dr. Vitashie said while assuring local communities of sustained partnerships for development.
“28 Credentials factors in all who are entrepreneurs. We leverage, network and brand entrepreneurs and we support them to ensure development. We help package and enhance businesses, and we teach business sustainability,” she added.
The Representative also spoke of the organization’s educational support programmes, which she said included foreign scholarships and exchange programmes.
28COE is partnering with Universities to upgrade entrepreneurs, and a business summit would be held from November 3-4 at the National Theatre in Accra, with the Minority Leader of the Parliament of Belize as guest speaker.
The launch of the Global Chamber would follow on November 6 at the Accra Marriott Hotel as the highlight of an awards night that would have the Ga Mantse as a guest of honour.
About 30 multinationals would be awarded for their efforts in the world of business and entrepreneurship, and a book on 28 core values of the entrepreneur would also be launched.
The founder, given the title Togbega Dortor, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) 28COE was established to advance along the lines of sustainable development goals, and that “achieving those is central to our core mission and mission for life in all its fullness for every human being.
“We want to be the largest and number one platform of help for people,” he said, floating the prospect of building a network of 10,000 entrepreneurs by 2030.
The Ghana chamber would be headquartered in Accra and would be extended to all regions.