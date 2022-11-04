Ghanaian children to be issued with Ghana cards at birth - Bawumia

Children born in the first quarter of 2023 in Ghana will be issued with National ID cards (Ghana cards), Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed.
Dr Bawumia made this known on November 3, 2022, when he chaired a meeting on the integration of the databases of the Ghana Health Service, National Health Insurance Authority, National Identification Authority, and the Ghana Statistical Service.
He said the new process for issuing cards was part of a year-long effort to integrate the databases.
"Today, I chaired a meeting the integration of the databases of the Ghana Health Service, National Health Insurance Authority, National Identification Authority, the Ghana Statistical Service. We have been working on this for a year now," Dr Bawumia tweeted.
"As a product of the work, I am happy to announce that from the end of the first quarter of next year, children born in Ghana will be issued a National ID card (Ghanacard) number from birth as is done in many advanced nations".
The Ghana Card is the primary and sole identity card for SIM re-registration and for other official requirements in state and some private institutions.