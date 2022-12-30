3 Kasoa mobile money robbery suspects arrested

Three suspects said to be involved in the December 20, 2022 mobile money robbery incident at Kasoa in the Central Region have been arrested by the police.
The police in a statement issued Friday (December 30, 2022) named the three suspects as Michael Otu, alias Rider, Godfred Okine and Asaa Faisal alias Commander, who has been described by the other suspects as the mastermind behind the robbery and provides the gang with weapons.
The police stated the arrest was a result of "painstaking investigation and intelligence operations", which led to the retrieval of a pump-action and the arrest of suspects.
One suspect dead
One of the suspects, Godfred Okine after the arrest, according to the police complained of ill health and was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.
"His body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy," the police statement said.
Brief facts
The suspects, armed with a pump-action gun reportedly concealed in a baby diaper sack, attacked and shot a mobile money merchant, at his business centre at Kasoa.
The suspects reportedly pursued the victim, when he victim attempted to flee and shot him from behind and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money.
The injured victim is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.
Below is a copy of the police statement
POLICE ARREST THREE SUSPECTS IN CONNECTION WITH KASOA MOBILE MONEY ROBBERY; ONE MORE TO GO
Police intelligence operations have led to the arrest of three suspects for their involvement in a mobile money robbery at Kasoa, on December 20, 2022
Police investigations so far indicate that the suspects, armed with a pump-action gun concealed in a baby diaper sack, attacked and shot a mobile money merchant, at his business centre.
The suspects were so heartless that as the victim attempted to flee for his life they pursued him, shot him from behind and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money.
Painstaking investigation and intelligence operations led to the retrieval of a pump-action and the arrest of suspects, Michael Otu, alias Rider, Godfred Okine and Asaa Faisal alias Commander, who has been described by the other suspects as the mastermind behind the robbery and provides the gang with weapons.
Suspect Godfred Okine, later complained of ill health and was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving medical attention. His body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.
An initial investigation into his demise by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) established that the deceased suspect was handled professionally by the officers from the time he was arrested until his passing. The PPSB has also made contact with the family of the deceased suspect as part of its investigation.
The two other suspects, Michael Otu and Asaa Faisal were put before the Ofaakor District Court on December 29, 2022, and were remanded into Police custody to reappear in court on January 12, 2023.
The injured victim is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.
Meanwhile, efforts are underway, to arrest the other suspect who is on the run.
