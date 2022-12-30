'Streetz man' who stole Meek Mill's phone arrested by police

The police have recovered Meek Mill's mobile phone which was stolen on Thursday night and also have in custody a suspect.
The police in a press statement gave a brief fact about the suspect and the incident.
POLICE RECOVER MEEK MILL'S STOLEN PHONE; SUSPECT ARRESTED
The Police have arrested one suspect and retrieved a mobile phone that was stolen from Meek Mill, an American hip-hop artist.
The suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra.He is currently in Police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.
The award-winning US rapper Meek Mill is in Ghana for the first time and has been singing praises about his first experiences on African soil, confessing his undying love for Ghana.
However, on Thursday night, he publicly announced on social media, his frustration with a stolen mobile phone prior to his performance as the headline artiste for day one of this year’s Afro Nation festival, which took place at the Marine Drive of the Independence Square.
In the middle of his performance, he paused and said, “I found love in Ghana and I really appreciate all the love.”
Meek Mill is the first American artiste to feature on Afro Nation Ghana which is his first major appearance in Africa, following years of talk about visiting Ghana.
And truthfully, he lived up to all the hype around his brand as the headline artiste with performances of a slew of some of Hip-Hop’s biggest smash hits of his collections such as Rico, Freestyle, Eyes on You and Dreams and Nightmares among many others.
more to follow...