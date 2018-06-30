Fancy Gadam’s talent is a danger to the people of Tamale – MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior, has described Fancy
Gadam’s talent as “a danger” to the people of Tamale .
His statement comes on the back of an accident that claimed the lives of at least nine people who were on their way to the Tamale Airport to welcome Fancy Gadam and Patoranking, who had been billed for a musical concert.
The concert was scheduled to take place on Saturday.
But speaking to the media following the unfortunate incident, the Tamale MCE said he had warned Fancy Gadam and his management against
“We are not going to allow one individual to take the whole of Tamale to ransom. I won’t allow that. I have spoken to him, I have spoken to his management but this young man would not listen. And I tell you his talent is a danger to the people of Tamale. The fabulous talent of this young man is a danger to the people of Tamale. Why would you want to mobilize innocent people on the streets just because you want to make
In the wake of this, the MCE also stated that he has banned all concerts at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium until further notice.
“I have banned all [musical] concerts at the stadium. No more musical concerts until further notice. We are not going to allow that. He was not coming to pay a courtesy call on my disciplined chiefs. They were all over the place, blocked the streets. A lot of indiscipline on the streets,” he noted.
Musah Superior also took to Facebook to rant, saying the float by Fancy
Fancy Gadam cancels
concert
In the wake of the accident, the hiplife artiste has called off his concert.
He wrote on his Facebook wall: “My heart is heavy right now, words can’t describe how I feel. I am sorry to announce to you that my show with Patoranking scheduled to come off tomorrow has been postponed