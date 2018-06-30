Fancy Gadam fans accident: Zylofon Media confirms death of two workers

The management of Zylofon Cash, a subsidiary of Zylofon Media, has reacted to the accident that claimed the lives of some eight people in Tamale on Friday
.
He also expressed sympathies to families of their deceased staff who met their untimely death yesterday when a Cargo truck veered off its lane and ran into their convoy.
Read the full statement below:
We are in deep pain and shock as we express our condolence to the families of all persons who lost their lives during the accident that occurred in Tamale Friday evening.
A cargo truck veered off its lane and drove straight into our convoy. It crashed into one of our vehicles and several
Doctors from the Tamale Teaching Hospital have confirmed that two of our staff members were unable to survive.
There are other casualties and injuries involving the bikers.
We are in grief and we plead that the continuous sharing of photos of the deceased persons in the condition they were after the accident is unethical and increasing our agony.
We are cooperating with the Police Service in Tamale as investigations continue.
Zylofon Cash is exceptionally grateful to all persons across Ghana and beyond who have called to express their condolence, support
We plead for calm as we remain united in grief.
Signed
Halifax Ansah-Addo
Communications Director
Zylofon Cash
