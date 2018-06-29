Tamale: 9 Fancy Gadam fans feared dead in road crash

Several people died Friday afternoon following a road accident in Tamale.
The deceased were said to be some fans of hiplife artiste, Fancy Gadam, who were reportedly on their way to the Tamale Airport to welcome Fancy Gadam and his Nigerian counterpart, Patoranking for a concert on Saturday, June 30, 2018, reports Samuel Duodu.
According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred when a vehicle conveying the fans, collided headon with another vehicle, which was said to have had a tyre burst, causing the driver to veer off the road.
Fancy Gandam is one of the most celebrated musicians in the Northern Region of Ghana, and has a huge fan base who constantly support his events.
When he picked up an award at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he was given a rousing welcome when he returned to Tamale.