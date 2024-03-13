Unilever launched Keysoap@60 Promo

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie and Elizabeth Kwaw Business News Mar - 13 - 2024 , 13:06

Unilever Ghana PLC has launched the Keysoap at 60 "Amansan Akyede" promo to appreciate consumers for their support and patronage over the years. This step is also to celebrate the brand’s 60 years in business.

Customers will be rewarded with various products and prizes, including diamonds and cash prizes.

Speaking at the launch, which took place in Tema, the Head of Corporate Branding at Unilever Ghana PLC, Theodora Kassu, said that as a brand, they not only want to share this milestone internally but also want consumers to be part of the celebration.

"All they need to do is look out for the 250-gram, 800, or 1000-gram bar soap with a special sticker inside. Consumers who find the sticker automatically enter a promo to participate in the draw to win some of the prizes up for grabs during the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Keysoap brand," she said.

On his part, the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana PLC, John Owusu Ansah, added that the 60th-anniversary celebration and Keysoap Amansan Akyede is also to reconnect with the consumers of the product and create moments of joy and celebration.

He added that the bar soap has been improved with some new features to make it more appealing to the Ghanaian market.

Keysoap, for over sixty years, has been one of the trusted products in Ghana as it offers long-lasting laundry experiences at an affordable price.

It is a product that has transcended many generations, for which reason it has become imperative to recognize its loyal customers and trade partners who have supported the brand over the years as the company celebrates the 60th anniversary of its existence.