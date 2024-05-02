Asa Savings & Loans supports Ahwiaa M/A JHS

Emmanuel Baah Business News May - 02 - 2024 , 15:42

Asa Savings & Loans, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has presented items to support pupils and teachers of Ahwiaa M/A Junior High School in Ahwiaa, Kwabre East Municipality, Ashanti Region.

Advertisement

The items include 44 mono desks, a 49-inch flat-screen television, and a tabletop refrigerator for the teachers. Additionally, the donation comprises 100 Asa-branded exercise books, three ceiling fans, and chairs for the teachers' common room.

The Mampong Area manager of Asa, Adwoa Asantewaa, along with the Manager of its Meduma branch, Joana Adjei, and some staff of the financial institution, were at the school on Thursday to officially hand over the items.

Also in attendance were Emmanuel Bandele, the Ahwiaa Circuit Supervisor of Education, some teachers, and pupils of the school.

In her remarks, Mrs. Asantewaa reiterated the company’s commitment to education, emphasizing that the welfare of children, many of whom have parents as clients, remains one of its top priorities. She advised the pupils to take their lessons seriously, highlighting that education is the key to success.

The Headteacher of the school, Reverend Prince Asamoah Kyei, commended Asa Savings for promptly fulfilling their pledge to provide essential items to enhance teaching and learning. He assured the donors that the items would be used for their intended purpose and pledged to personally ensure their proper maintenance.

He also raised concerns about encroachment by residents, emphasizing the need for city authorities to assist in walling the school.