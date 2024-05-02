Mining firm organizes free health screening for residents

Daniel Kenu Business News May - 02 - 2024 , 15:35

Hundreds of residents of New Edubiase participated in a free health screening for various diseases, particularly malaria, as AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), Obuasi Mine, concluded its activities marking World Malaria Day.

The program was organized in collaboration with the Otumfuo Health Foundation, AGA Malaria Control Programme (AGAMal), AGA Health Foundation, Adansi South District Assembly, and the Edubiase Traditional Council.

It formed part of the company's 10-year socio-economic development plan, which aims to improve access to quality healthcare delivery in its host communities. The program also continued the company's ongoing efforts to eliminate malaria from the country.

Address

In her address, AGA's Social and Gender Superintendent, Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, stated that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 249 million malaria cases were recorded in 2022, resulting in 608,000 fatalities. Africa accounted for 95% of these deaths, with children under five years old comprising roughly 80% of all malaria-related deaths in Africa.

She emphasized AGA's commitment, along with its partners, to promoting the health and well-being of its host communities. The company promised to raise awareness and encourage communities to take proactive steps to prevent mosquito breeding, bites, and the spread of malaria.

Nana Yaa announced that through its collaborative efforts, the company has organized a series of impactful initiatives aimed at raising awareness, promoting prevention, and providing treatment for malaria. She said the mine would continue to support communities by providing resources to promote healthy living and sound environmental management practices.

Commendation

The Adansi South Health Director, Robert Mensah, commended the mining firm for its numerous interventions and investments in the area of health within its communities. He called for deeper collaboration to sustain awareness levels and urged everyone to maintain good hygiene in and around their surroundings to eradicate malaria.

The Edubiashene, Guahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang, called for concerted efforts to tackle the problem and encouraged residents to avoid self-medication and get tested to receive the right medication.