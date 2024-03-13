Republic Bank opens mortgage hub in Kumasi

The Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, a leading name in mortgage banking, has set up a new specialist mortgage hub in Kumasi to cater for the housing deficit among its customers in the northern sector of the country.

The mortgage hub has been operating effectively for the past two years, serving the housing needs of customers in acquiring their dream homes in a less stressful manner in Ashanti, Bono, Western and the Northern parts of Ghana.

In a media engagement to officially make the mortgage hub operational, the Head of Mortgage Banking & Customer Experience, Dan Adjetey Mohenu, explained that Republic Bank Mortgage products offered customers the opportunity to own properties at a significantly low rate.

As the number one financier in the mortgage market, Mr Mohenu said the bank would continue to give better and more reliable services to clients in Ghana and abroad.

He cited products such as Home Purchase Mortgage, Home Improvement Mortgage, Land Mortgage and Home Equity Mortgage, among others, as some of the products available for customers to choose from.

The Public Relations Officer of the bank, Leila Penstil, described the new specialist mortgage hub as a gift from the bank to its existing and prospective customers for making them the number one housing financier for 2023.

She hinted that as trailblazers in the industry, they would continue to come out with innovative and interesting products for customers ’ comfort, as well as to assist the central government in closing the housing deficit gap in the country.

She said the Republic Bank was the ultimate choice in the mortgage market and encouraged customers both residents and non-residents to patronise their services for satisfactory results.

A Developer and Marketing Manager of Anchora Home, Jude Mills, in an interview with the media, described Republic Bank as a good partner when one needed to provide comfortable and affordable homes for customers.

He said customer satisfaction was paramount to the bank and recommended their services to customers with mortgage needs to access the Republic Bank Mortgage Hub for excellence and satisfactory services.