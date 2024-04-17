Previous article: Impact of climate change on agriculture — The role of agric-insurance

Syngenta unveils Pergado Ultra: Tailored solution for West African cocoa

Business Desk Report Business News Apr - 17 - 2024 , 15:51

Syngenta, a global leader in agricultural innovation in partnership with Overseas Warehouse (GH) Ltd., a subsidiary of African Tiger Holding Ltd, has launched a product to address the evolving challenges faced by cocoa farmers in West Africa.

Dubbed “Pergado Ultra”, the product uniquely designed to suit West African Farming conditions with torrential rains during the rainy seasons is a copper-free fungicide that targets cocoa black pod disease.

In a joint release issued by the two bodies on Tuesday, it said the product represents a significant advancement in black pod control and yield optimization in cocoa.

“With a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Syngenta's innovative solution offers farmers a powerful tool to enhance productivity while minimizing ecological impact,” it said.

Benefits

It said key features and benefits of Pergado Ultra include:

1. Created for West African Cocoa: Pergado Ultra has been specifically designed for African Cocoa Farmers. Leveraging state-of-the-art targeting mechanisms, Pergado Ultra delivers precise and selective action, minimizing off-target effects.

With its eco-friendly profile and minimal environmental footprint, Pergado Ultra aligns with our vision for a more sustainable cocoa production now and the future.

2. Double Rainproof: A proprietary formulation optimized for superior efficacy and extended residual activity through its double rainproof and systemic properties, ensuring long-lasting protection against Cocoa Black Pod. Pergado Ultra is rain fast within an hour and the LOK&FLO technology ensures the product is not washed off easily by rains after application.

3. Best-in-Class Protection: By safeguarding your cocoa pods and cherelles from the devastating black pod disease, Pergado Ultra helps unlock the full potential of cocoa plants, resulting in increased yield and improved quality.

4. Copper free Solution: Balanced environmental profile in combination with Ridomil Gold Plus. "Pergado Ultra represents a milestone in agricultural innovation," said Issakha Camara, West & Central Africa Head at Syngenta. "We are excited to introduce this game-changing solution to Ghanaian cocoa farmers, empowering them to overcome challenges of the black pod disease and achieve greater cocoa productivity in a sustainable way".

“This new innovation is coming over two decades since Syngenta introduced its iconic Ridomil Gold Plus fungicide in the Ghanaian and West African cocoa industry for black pod control maintaining Syngenta as the leading black pod control company within the sub-region,” the release added.