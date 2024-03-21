Next article: GHIB to boost trade finance in Sub Saharan Africa

Industrialisation, supply chain management lecture slated for May 23

THE Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhlE) has teamed up with a distinguished international chartered director and industrial engineer, Professor Douglas Boateng, to co-establish a first-of-its-kind continental-wide annual lecture series on industrialisation, supply chain management and governance.

The event, known as “The GhIE / Professor Douglas Boateng Annual Lectures,” aims to foster knowledge exchange and advance the fields of industrialisation, engineering and supply chain governance in Ghana and the rest of the continent.

The lecture series will acknowledge Prof. Boateng's several decades of contribution to local, regional-wide and emerging world industrialisation, industrial engineering, procurement and supply chain governance efforts.

Through the partnership, GhIE aims to leverage his global experience, expertise and networks to create a platform for thought leadership and collaboration on industrialisation issues of critical importance to Ghana, the continent and other developing economies.

According to a release, both parties believe that the innovative not-for-profit partnership represents a significant achievement in helping advance the discourse on value chain engineering and management.

“Joining forces with the renowned Ghana Institution of Engineering for the next five years and beyond to further create awareness of the strategic importance of supply and value chain engineering and governance is indeed an honour. Without question, the long-term success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and Africa's Agenda 2063 is inextricably linked to industrialisation,” Professor Douglas Boateng said.

President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Kwabena Bempong, emphasised the importance of collaboration in advancing engineering knowledge and practice in Ghana.

"The establishment of this annual lecture series reflects our commitment to promoting excellence and driving innovation in engineering. ” He said.