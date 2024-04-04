First National Bank equips journalists with financial, ethical reporting skills

Business Desk Report Business News Apr - 04 - 2024 , 02:52

About 20 business journalists from various media houses in the country have been trained on financial analysis and ethical reporting at the maiden Journalism Academy workshop in Accra.

Organised by First National Bank in partnership with the University of Media, Arts and Communication – Institute of Journalism (UNIMAC-IJ), the Journalism Academy provided participants with invaluable insights into analyzing financial reports, understanding various economic indicators and being able to make sense of their implications for businesses, individuals, and the broader nation.

Through engaging discussions and hands-on demonstrations, participants explored how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can enhance reporting practices, streamline fact-checking processes, and personalize content delivery, while adhering to ethical guidelines and maintaining transparency.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day workshop, the Executive Director of First National Bank Ghana, Sylvia Inkoom, explained that the initiative to support the continuing education of the reporters was a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

“The First National Bank Journalism Academy exemplifies our dedication to promoting financial literacy, advancing journalistic excellence, and supporting the media's vital role in fostering informed societies,” she said.

The lead facilitator for the Journalism Academy, Professor Nixon Kariithi, said ethics in journalism remains paramount, particularly in the context of financial reporting.

He further emphasized the importance of upholding ethical standards, avoiding conflicts of interest, and ensuring fair and balanced coverage.

“We at First National Bank understand the need for journalists to understand the role they play in society, that is why we are not just refreshing their knowledge but engaging them in thought-provoking discussions on navigating ethical dilemmas, preserving editorial independence, and fostering public trust in an era of misinformation and sensationalism,” he said.