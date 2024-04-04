New insurance brokerage firm launched in Accra

Joshua Bediako Koomson Apr - 04 - 2024

A NEW insurance brokerage company, Defyn Insurance Advisory Limited, has been inaugurated with a resolve to change the perception about the insurance industry and work hard to tackle delays and inadequate claims payment.

The company seeks to define and simplify risk by delivering reliable and customised insurance solutions and services to its clients.

During the launch which took place in Accra on Tuesday (March 6), the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Doreen Denu, held the conviction that insurance was not seen as a necessity but rather, it envisioned it as a gateway to a seamless and empowering experience.

Values

She said the company was driven by a set of values that guided its every action and comprised attention to detail, timely delivery, enthusiasm, professionalism and trust.

“These values aren't just words on paper; they are the foundation of everything we do and know,” she said.

As the company was venturing into the realm of insurance advisory, Mrs Denu pledged that it would uphold excellence, integrity and a customer-centric approach.

She said its diverse clientele, spanning individuals, families, groups and commercial entities, reflected its dedication to serving all with equal professionalism and care.

Solutions

“Our team, the heartbeat of Defyn, is a dynamic force united by a shared passion for delivering unparalleled solutions. Our Advisory Board with backgrounds in insurance, risk management, finance and customer service brings a unique perspective to the table. Together, we are committed to providing not just tailored insurance solutions but also a level of service that exceeds expectations,” the CEO said.

She further expressed her gratitude to clients, partners from the insurance industry, and stakeholders for their unwavering support and continued trust to join the Defyn Insurance Advisory Story.

Commendation

The Global President of the University of Professional Studies Alumni Association, Francis Dadzie, commended the Defyn Insurance for its immense support to the alumni group and prioritising the welfare of its clients.

He said since the alumni group launched its welfare policy to support its members, Defyn Insurance Advisory Limited had supported the association to pay about GH¢300,000 to members.

He noted that to operate an insurance firm in the current economic situation and thrive demanded a lot of guts. However, against all odds, the company had emerged and was redefining the insurance industry.

“The insurance industry in this country is nothing to write home about and my personal experiences are not the best but when it comes to Defyn, you can’t go wrong,” Mr Dadzie stated.