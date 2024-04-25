GCAA welcomes introduction of Airbus A330-900neo on Accra-JFK route

Severious Kale-Dery Business News Apr - 25 - 2024 , 06:35

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has welcomed the decision by Delta Air Lines to introduce Airbus A330-900neo on the Accra-JFK route.

Advertisement

Describing the announcement as "the biggest news of the year," the Deputy Director-General (Technical) of the GCAA Daniel Acquah believed such a decision would address passenger complaints.

The Delta Air Lines yesterday (Wednesday) April 24, 2024, announced that effective October 27, 2024, it would fly its state-of-the-art Airbus A330-900neo on nonstop service from Accra to New York-JFK.

The new aircraft will add approximately 30 per cent more capacity between Ghana and the U.S.

The Senior Vice President of Delta Air Lines for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India Matteo Curcio is in Accra to announce the news at a roundtable briefing with journalists.

Mr Acquah expressed excitement of the news saying, "we are dunfounded and we are more than expectant of October 27 to come.."

He was confident that the introduction of such an aircraft would make other passengers to make informed decision to fly on Delta.

Mr Acquah prayed the airline to consider reducing the fare charged, "since we are going to have a larger aircraft and i believe that we are able to fill that capapcity, may I ask if that should happen, whether your fares will also reduce a bit?"

He explained that his belief was that if the airline had more of the market share, it would not be out of place to reduce a little bit of its fares.

"With that you will also get more of the passengers opting to fly with you and so, when you start with this aircraft," he further explained.

Responding, Mr Curcio explained that the fares were typically based on demand and supply.

Earlier in a presentation, Mr Curcio expressed the commitment of the airline to the Ghanaian market.

He said Delta was the first US carrier to begin service to Ghana and remained the largest carrier in the US-Ghana market.

Mr Curcio said Delta had operated nonstop service from Accra to New York-JFK since 2006.

"Delta has transported more than 1,600,000 customers between Ghana and the United States since 2006," he told journalists, adding that currently Delta served five markets in Africa, more than any other US carrier.