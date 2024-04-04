Asante Gold holds AGM on April 23

Asante Gold Corporation will hold its annual general meeting on April 23, a release from the company has announced.

The company said it has subsequently filed all meeting materials ahead of the AGM.

Among other things, the AGM would receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended January 31, 2023, together with the report of the auditor thereon, and the interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended October 31, 2023.

It will also fix the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year; elect directors of the company; appoint the auditor of the company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the company to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Full details of matters to be voted on at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular.

The company in the release said it has set March 13, 2024, as the Record Date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.

“The Board recommends that shareholders vote for all management resolutions. Vote your shares well in advance of the proxy deadline April 19, 2024, at 10:00 am Toronto time,” the release noted.